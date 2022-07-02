Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

