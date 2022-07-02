Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MEDAF stock opened at 0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.42 and its 200 day moving average is 0.55. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.27 and a 12 month high of 1.81.

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

