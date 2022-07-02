Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.27. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

