Medicalchain (MTN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $539,011.04 and approximately $109.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

