Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,782. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.