MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.79 Million

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $1.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

