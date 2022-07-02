Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$106.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. Melexis has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $106.85.

Get Melexis alerts:

MLXSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.