Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXC opened at $16.46 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

