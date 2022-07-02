M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 706,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,102.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas cut M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.59.

MGPUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

