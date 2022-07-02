Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

