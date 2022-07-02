Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

