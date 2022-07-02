Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.