Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) versus QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Head to Head Analysis

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 26.88% 13.04% 1.21% QCR 35.29% 16.22% 1.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. QCR has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 1.76 $81.32 million $3.68 6.68 QCR $300.58 million 3.22 $98.90 million $6.58 8.33

QCR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

QCR beats Midland States Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.