Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.58% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 839.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 384,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,667,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 209,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.