Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $106,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.