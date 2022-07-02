Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 16,216 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,873,000 after buying an additional 161,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $22,812,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

