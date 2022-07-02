Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 5,023 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.