Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $74.80 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.542 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

