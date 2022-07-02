Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

