Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

