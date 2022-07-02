Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 11,391 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 118,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.