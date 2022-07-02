Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 320,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Shares of SCHH opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.
