Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

