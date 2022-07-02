Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,875 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.