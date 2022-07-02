Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 22,872 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Entergy stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

