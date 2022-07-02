Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.42% of Western Midstream Partners worth $42,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

