Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,907 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after buying an additional 673,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,928,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BDN stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

