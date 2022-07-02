Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $64.04 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,269.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 848,773 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $64,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.