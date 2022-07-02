Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 812,539 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,495,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of HP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

