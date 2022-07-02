Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 28,704 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

