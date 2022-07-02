Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 37,392 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.48% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $67,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.