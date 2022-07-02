Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $54,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TTE stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

