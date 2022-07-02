Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 141,246 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,246 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

