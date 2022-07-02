Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $38.54 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

NYSE EXR opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.