MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIND traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,821. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,696 shares of company stock worth $66,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.