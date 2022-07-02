MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MIND traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,821. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.43.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
About MIND Technology (Get Rating)
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
