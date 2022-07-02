MIR COIN (MIR) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $31,464.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

