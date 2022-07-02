Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. 1,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

