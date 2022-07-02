Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. 1,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

