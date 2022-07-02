Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position Reduced by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

