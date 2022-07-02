Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 10750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.
Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.