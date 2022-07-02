Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 264,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

