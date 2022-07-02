MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 983,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ML traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 774,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,823. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

