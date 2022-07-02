Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
About Montage Gold
