Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

MS stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

