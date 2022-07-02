My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 9.7% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $615,103.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,185,065 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

