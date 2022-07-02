Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $107.62 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $107.62 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005654 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

