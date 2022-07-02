Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0007 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $20,890.51 and $1,744.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,119,812 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

