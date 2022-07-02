National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,499,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 5,308,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 728.1 days.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $70.97. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

