NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00017292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $159.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00262614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00047661 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,207,249 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

