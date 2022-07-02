NerveNetwork (NVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $139,311.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $139,311.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

