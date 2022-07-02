Nervos Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $114.90 million and $1.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.20 or 0.05504693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00262023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00603634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00544316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00076128 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.